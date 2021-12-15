Golden Globes 2021: King Richard, Spencer, House of Gucci and more gain early entry

The Power Of The Dog competes with Belfast, CODA, Dune and King Richard in the Drama category. While Kristen and Gaga both received Best Actress nods for Spencer and House Of Gucci, their respective films received no other nominations.

The nominations come amid uncertainty as to who will be in attendance at the ceremony after Hollywood stars demanded a boycott due to the lack of inclusivity on the HFPA panel. Ahead of the announcement, Helen Hoehne, the HFPA President, addressed the situation, saying: 'This has been a year of change and reflection worked tirelessly to be better. We also have 21 new members, the largest and most diverse in our history.'

Kristen Stewart earned a Best Actress nomination for her controversial role as Princess Diana in Spencer. She will go against Lady Gaga.

Pulse Nigeria

Spencer follows the breakdown of the royal's high-profile, 15-year marriage to Prince Charles over three days during one of Diana's final Christmases at the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, 1991. While the film received mainly positive reviews, royal experts branded the film 'cruel' and 'unnecessarily gratuitous', saying the movie strips the late princess of her' respect and dignity.

Pulse Nigeria