On Monday, The 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced, with King Richard and The Power Of The Dog leading the race with multiple nominations apiece.
Golden Globes 2021: King Richard, Spencer, House of Gucci and more gain early entry
As expected!
The Power Of The Dog competes with Belfast, CODA, Dune and King Richard in the Drama category. While Kristen and Gaga both received Best Actress nods for Spencer and House Of Gucci, their respective films received no other nominations.
The nominations come amid uncertainty as to who will be in attendance at the ceremony after Hollywood stars demanded a boycott due to the lack of inclusivity on the HFPA panel. Ahead of the announcement, Helen Hoehne, the HFPA President, addressed the situation, saying: 'This has been a year of change and reflection worked tirelessly to be better. We also have 21 new members, the largest and most diverse in our history.'
Kristen Stewart earned a Best Actress nomination for her controversial role as Princess Diana in Spencer. She will go against Lady Gaga.
Spencer follows the breakdown of the royal's high-profile, 15-year marriage to Prince Charles over three days during one of Diana's final Christmases at the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, 1991. While the film received mainly positive reviews, royal experts branded the film 'cruel' and 'unnecessarily gratuitous', saying the movie strips the late princess of her' respect and dignity.
Gaga also came under fire for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci, which follows the family's scandal when Patrizia ordered a hit on fashion heir ex Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. The Gucci family were not pleased with the film, saying in a statement that the portrayal 'couldn't be further from the truth' and that they take issue with how members were painted 'as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.'
