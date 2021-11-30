The Gucci family has threatened the producers of 'House of Gucci' with legal action over what they describe as the 'insulting portrayal of the family' in the film.
Gucci family threatens law suit over portrayal in 'House of Gucci'
The newly released film directed by Riley Scott has been described as an insult to the Gucci family legacy.
According to reports, the heirs of Aldo Gucci alleged that the producers of the newly released film did not consult them before portraying members of the family as "thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”
“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” reads a statement published by Italian wire service ANSA on Monday.
While refuting claims that the fashion family wasn't inclusive of women, the statement further revealed that they were particularly displeased at the portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani as a victim, despite the fact that the Italian socialite was convicted of instigating the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci.
Directed by Riley Scott, the murder drama follows the story of Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani who spent 16 years in prison for plotting the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, one-time head of the iconic fashion company. The film stars Lady Gaga as Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci alongside Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek.
