Gucci family threatens law suit over portrayal in 'House of Gucci'

According to reports, the heirs of Aldo Gucci alleged that the producers of the newly released film did not consult them before portraying members of the family as "thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” reads a statement published by Italian wire service ANSA on Monday.

While refuting claims that the fashion family wasn't inclusive of women, the statement further revealed that they were particularly displeased at the portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani as a victim, despite the fact that the Italian socialite was convicted of instigating the murder of her husband, Maurizio Gucci.