CODA is ‘storytelling’ at its finest

The plot sees Ruby Rossi, a 17-year-old aspiring singer who is the only hearing member of her audibly impaired family.

The family isn’t the perfect American dream family, but they are happy. Mr Rossi (Troy Kutsor) and Ruby’s elder brother ‘Leo’ (Daniel Durant) do the handy work, while Mrs Rossi(Marlie Matlin) manages the books. Leaving the social interaction to Ruby (being the only hearing one).

Ruby spends most of her time between academics and docks until she joins the school choir. It is then she begins to imagine a life beyond being her family’s interpreter.

Ruby is conflicted with the option to chase her dreams and go off to Berkeley music school in Boston or to remain in the small town to help run the fish business which is being threatened by predatory regulatory bodies.

This coming of age story, Is accompanied with such warmth and originality that is rare in filmmaking today. No cliches, No cramming of Agendas, Just a story-a warm, beautiful story. One that without a doubt earns a spot amongst the best films of 2021 so far.

Pulse Nigeria

After being coached by her music teacher Bernardo Villalobos (Eugenio Derbes), Ruby makes a hard choice to remain with her family. But Leo opposes and inspiringly goes on a monologue; On how hearing people think deaf people are helpless and how the family will be fine without her. Urging Ruby to chase her dreams without letting no one hold her down. Not even family!

With an almost 2 hour run, This inspiring coming of age story exploring identity outside the walls of family is executed brilliantly. Leaving a heart capturing impact on the audience and earning CODA a high rewatch appeal. Especially with the sonorous musical performances from Emilia Jones, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Marius De Vries, Etta James and a feature of The clashes’ classic, ‘I fought the Law’.

19-year-old English Actress, ‘Emilia Jones’ might appear new, she has several movie credits to her name, including ‘Netflix’s Locke & Key, Brimstone, Incident in a ghost land, Pirates of the Caribbean, Nickelodeon’s House of Anubis, and several others. Emilia Jones' talent is one to look out for.

Adapted from La Famille Bellier & Directed by Sian Heder, CODA(Child Of Deaf Adults) is worthy of the highest accolades and recognition without a doubt. As it is storytelling at its finest!

----

Freelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.

Reach out.

Israelnisola@gmail.com

------