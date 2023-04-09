Bimbo Ademoye wanted to play Adesua's gangster role in 'Gangs of Lagos'

The Jade Osiberu film started streaming on Prime Video on April 7, 2023 with a star-studded cast including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Akpotha and Iyabo Ojo.

In the film, Ademoye plays Teni, the daughter of a ganglord, Kazeem (played by Olarotimi Fakunle), who lives a sophisticated and sheltered life.

But the actress said during a press junket ahead of the film's release she first wanted to play the gangster character, Gift, who Etomi-Wellington plays.

She said, "When I got the script, I saw a particular character, Gift, breaking bottles. I'm from the hood, from Ebute Metta, breaking bottles is a norm. The lifestyle is a norm for me, so I thought I was going to be Gift, but then I saw I was playing Teni."

The 32-year-old called Osiberu, who co-wrote, co-produced and directed the film, to make sure she hadn't made a mistake with the role she assigned her.

According to the actress, the director didn't want her to play a character many would expect, and instead wanted her to be someone different.

"That kind of touched me because any time she wants to give me a character, she goes beyond something people would expect. That's how much she believes (in me)," she said.

Despite her initial thought of the role, Ademoye is grateful Osiberu trusted her to play Teni, who's also a reflection of how she was raised by a single dad in a rough environment. The only difference is her dad was nothing like the murderous Kazeem in Gangs of Lagos, the Sugar Rush star was quick to note.

"It was like asking me to come and play myself in real life. I'm grateful for the gift of Teni," she said.