I'm thankful I followed my own path! - Jade Osiberu on inking overall deal with Amazon Prime Video

Details: The three-year deal will see the studios partner on the production of scripted television series and feature films. News of the overall deal follows the recent TIFF screening of Osiberu's 'Gang of Lagos', a crime thriller set to launch on Prime Video as its first Nigerian original.

In an Instagram post confirming the deal, Greoh studios founder, Jade Osiberu shared:

"I wish I could go back in time and hug 14 year old Jade right now and tell her "We did it baby girl. Twentysomething years from now you're not just a filmmaker, but you're the first filmmaker from Africa to sign an overall deal with a global studio. Your name is being mentioned amongst creators you admire, Viola Davis, Phoebe waller-bridge... When God shows up he really does show out."

"A few years ago the industry was trying to convince us all there was only one route to success, it would have required me trying to be someone I'm not. I'm thankful I didn't listen. I'm thankful I followed my own path."

Since its official premiere last month, the streamer has made giant strides in its expansion strategy for the Nigerian market. Earlier on in the month, the studios Head of Originals, Africa & the Middle East Ned Mitchell unveiled a four-member development team including Nigeria's Kemi Lala Akindoju and South African Kaye Ann Williams.