Max Von Sydow died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, as confirmed by wife, Catherine Von Sydow.

The Swedish actor died in his home in France at age 90. Catherine shared the sad news via a statement released to Paris Match. She shared: “It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain to announce the departure of Max Von Sydow on March 8, 2020."

Syndow was popular for his Three-Eyed Raven character in HBO award-winning series, 'Game of Thrones' as well as his Father Merrin character in 1973 horror film, ‘The Exorcist’.

The Academy nominated actor got international acclaim from his 1957 performance in Ingmar Bergman’s 'The Seventh Seal'.