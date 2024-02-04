ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office

Faith Oloruntoyin

Hollywood's latest release tops the Nigerian box office this week.

'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office
'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office

Recommended articles

The comedy-drama which was released on December 16, 2023, held the number one spot on Nigeria's box office chart for seven weeks. But its reign has come to an end as the Hollywood action thriller, The Beekeeper claims its spot with a seven-day gross of ₦48,966,985, making it the most-watched cinematic movie in Nigeria for the week beginning 26th January - 1st February 2024.

According to a recent report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), A Tribe Called Judah comes in second on the charts with a seven-day gross of ₦20.3 million in the same period. This brings its total so far to ₦1,384,315,042.

ADVERTISEMENT

In third place is the newly released Nollywood movie Meeting Funmi's Parents with ₦14,882,863. Written and directed by Kevin Apaa, the story follows Funmi played by Omowunmi Dada, and her return home from the US with her fiancé (Ramon Thomson) to visit her parents in Nigeria. But Funmi’s father disapproves of their love and plans to settle down.

Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy have also dropped on the chart as they face over 60% decline in gross income. The former by Toyin Abraham is in the sixth spot with a seven-day gross of ₦6.5 million, and the latter by Mercy Aigbe follows closely with ₦3.8 million.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office

'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February

Seating arrangements for Davido, Burna Boy, others at Grammys revealed

Seating arrangements for Davido, Burna Boy, others at Grammys revealed

Stop calling elderly ‘old school’, 83-year-old Ajai-Lycett tells youths

Stop calling elderly ‘old school’, 83-year-old Ajai-Lycett tells youths

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Rick Ross gives shout outs to Odumodublvck & Portable

Sola Sobowale just shared behind the scenes clips from the set of 'Covenant'

Sola Sobowale just shared behind the scenes clips from the set of 'Covenant'

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other

Accelerate Studios to release cinema film 'All’s Fair in Love', partners FilmOne Studios, other

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tops the list of most playlisted love songs on Spotify

Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tops the list of most playlisted love songs on Spotify

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowumi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Kemi Adetiba announces new film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba's 'To Kill A Monkey' teases a picture of cyber crime in Nigeria