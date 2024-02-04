'The Beekeeper' overtakes Akindele's 'A Tribe Called Judah' in the box office
Hollywood's latest release tops the Nigerian box office this week.
The comedy-drama which was released on December 16, 2023, held the number one spot on Nigeria's box office chart for seven weeks. But its reign has come to an end as the Hollywood action thriller, The Beekeeper claims its spot with a seven-day gross of ₦48,966,985, making it the most-watched cinematic movie in Nigeria for the week beginning 26th January - 1st February 2024.
According to a recent report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), A Tribe Called Judah comes in second on the charts with a seven-day gross of ₦20.3 million in the same period. This brings its total so far to ₦1,384,315,042.
In third place is the newly released Nollywood movie Meeting Funmi's Parents with ₦14,882,863. Written and directed by Kevin Apaa, the story follows Funmi played by Omowunmi Dada, and her return home from the US with her fiancé (Ramon Thomson) to visit her parents in Nigeria. But Funmi’s father disapproves of their love and plans to settle down.
Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy have also dropped on the chart as they face over 60% decline in gross income. The former by Toyin Abraham is in the sixth spot with a seven-day gross of ₦6.5 million, and the latter by Mercy Aigbe follows closely with ₦3.8 million.
