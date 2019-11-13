Femi Adebayo has released the trailer for his new film, ‘Survival of Jelili’.

After a few weeks of shooting, Adebayo released the trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday, November 12.

Adebayo announced that ‘Survival of Jelili’ will make its debut in cinemas on December 6.

‘Survival of Jelili’ scheduled release is coming eight years after the success of the original comedy flick, ‘Jelili’.

Directed by Desmond Elliot, ‘Survival of Jelili’ features Toyin Abraham, Dele Odule, Desmond Elliot, Seyilaw, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Woli Agba, Arole, Papi Luwe, Aisha Lawal, Rachael Okonkwo and Razak Olayiwola aka ojopagogo, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

‘Survival of Jelili,’ is a sequel to Adebayo’s highly successful comedy film, ‘Jelili’. Adebayo returns as his character, 'Jelili' who tries to try his hands on different professions in his bid to attain success.