The new plot to Femi Adebayo’s hit comic film has the title, ‘The Survival of Jelili’.

‘The Survival of Jelili’’ is currently being shot in various locations across southwest Nigeria and expected for a 2020 release in the cinema.

The film is being directed by Desmond Elliot with assistance from Temitope Adebayo and Okiki Afolayan.

Adebayo returns as his character, 'Jelili' who tries to try his hands on different professions in his bid to attain success. Some of the movie stars and comedians expected to feature in the film include Toyin Abraham, Dele Odule, Desmond Elliot, Seyilaw, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Woli Agba, Arole, Papi Luwe, Aisha Lawal, Rachael Okonkwo and Razak Olayiwola aka ojopagogo and Bolanle Ninalowo.

Femi Adebayo made headlines with the release of the comic film, ‘Jelili’ in 2011. In 2012, he attempted to make ‘Jelili Reloaded’ but didn’t make much impact until 2019 when he began shooting the official sequel, ‘Survival of Jelili’.

The actor had in 2012 confessed to getting favours after the release of the comedy film. In an interview with the Leadership newspaper, Adebayo said the ‘Jelili’ character has opened so many doors for him and even earned him awards and several nominations in 2012.