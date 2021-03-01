Big Brother Naija reality Erica Nlewedim has been unveiled as one of the lead stars in a new Chinneylove Eze production ('Hire A Woman') titled 'Devil In Agbada'.

The forthcoming movie follows the tale of three strangers who team up on a mission to bring down a ruthless politician. 'Devil In Agbada' also stars Linda Osifo and Efe Irele in leading roles. Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, Uzor Arukwe, Soso Sobrekan and Nosa Rex join the film's cast in supporting roles.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, 'Devil In Agbada' will premiere in cinemas this 2021. It will reportedly be Erica's first feature since leaving the Big Brother Naija show. The reality star had her breakout role in 'Hire A Woman' produced by Chinneylove Eze.

Check out the movie's official poster: