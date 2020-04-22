Netflix is increasing its catalog of Nollywood titles and the upcoming addition is EbonyLife film's 2017 romantic comedy. 'The Royal Hibiscus Hotel' directed by Ishaya Bako.

Executive producer, Mo Abudu, confirmed via an Instagram post that the movie will be joining some of EbonyLife's A-listers currently showing on the streaming platform.

She shared: "Hello beautiful people, EBONYLIFE FILMS the Creators and Producers of Fifty, The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy and Your Excellency, are pleased to announce that our feature film, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, directed by @ishayabako... "

The rom-com starring Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, Deyemi Okanlawon among others premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival to mixed reviews.