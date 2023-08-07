Doyin pardons Adekunle this week on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Per the new rule, each housemate goes into the diary room and selects the one person they feel deserves to stay in the house for another week. As a result, the pardoned person gets immunity from the Sunday eviction.

In an interesting turn of events, Doyin surprised housemates and fans of the show by pardoning Adekunle. This comes as a surprise considering how things ended between them during their previous season and how their interactions in the house have been mostly nonexistent.

Frodd ended up getting the most Pardons for week three, winning a total of four votes, which grants him immunity for the week. Biggie made the announcement after the games, and this was met with teary eyes from Frodd.

Here are the nominations for this week's Pardon Me Please, with the exemption of Ilebaye and Cee-C, who were banned from the Pardon Me Please nominations:

Frodd - Mercy

Angel - Frodd

Doyin - Adekunle

Kiddwaya - Alex

Pere - Cross

Venita - Adekunle

Cross - Kiddwaya

Mercy - Frodd

Seyi - Frodd

Uriel -Tolanibaj

Neo -Tolanibaj

Tolanibaj - Neo

Soma - Angel

Whitemoney - Alex

Adekunle - Venita

Alex - Seyi

Ike - Frodd

Frodd and Ike, who is the new HoH, are the only ones with immunity this week, which leaves the rest of the housemates up for eviction.

Noting that Ilebaye and Cee-C were automatically up for eviction based on the fight that occurred, here are the other housemates up for eviction: Whitemoney, Venita, Uriel TolaniBaj, Seyi, Cross, Pere, Neo, Mercy, Doyin, Kiddwaya, Angel, Soma, Adekunle, and Cross.