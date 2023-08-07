Ike emerges Head of House of 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates were tasked with two jigsaw games to complete in under five minutes, the first was the words Head of House and the other was a tower of Big Brother eyes. Ike completed it in record time and won the game.

He replaces Kiddwaya who won the Head of House game last week, he gets unrestricted access to the HOH lounge, bedroom and gym and also has immunity this week from eviction nominations.

He also gets to pick four BFFs who get to share some of the privileges he enjoys this week. To the surprise of many Ike picked Mercy as one of his BFFs, he also selected Venita, Cee-C and Seyi.

Pulse Nigeria