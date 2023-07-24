8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

From fights to arguments to beef, we have seen it all. With the new season upon us, we expect no different with the all-star housemates, especially with old unsettled grudges from previous encounters.

Pulse takes a look at the current housemates with old scores to settle:

Ike and Mercy

ADVERTISEMENT

From season four of the Big Brother Naija show in 2019, we have Ike and Mercy, the winner of the season. The Pepper Dem housemates were love birds in the house during the show and quickly became the it couple.

After the show, the two went on to do a reality TV show titled Mercy & Ike What's Next?, which aired on Showmax. With the show recording 13 episodes in total, it came to an end when the pair broke up. The breakup was quite messy, with attacks thrown here and there via social media from both parties and their fans.

There hasn’t been any visible reconciliation between both parties, and the opening night hinted at some drama to come, as Ike had earlier blamed his failure to win his season on distractions, which was immediately interpreted as shade at Mercy. Fans online have advised Biggie to prepare bouncers for intervention if the pair clash.

Pulse Nigeria

Cee-C and Alex

ADVERTISEMENT

Does time heal wounds, or are grudges able to stay alive for as long as five years? Because that’s how long it has been since the end of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Reloaded season three, where these two clashed a lot.

The two were never cordial in the house, and even after the house, there were a series of arguments, fights, and name-calling, with speculations about Tobi Bakare being the root of the problem. Their fight never seemed to have been resolved and spilt over to the reunion, with Cee-C making it clear that she did not want to be friends with Alex.

However, things are seemingly off to a good start with the two sharing a hug on opening night, the first of its kind in five years. Time will tell how long this fragile peace lasts.

Cross and Angel

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another pair with some old scores lurking in, this time from the Shine Ya Eye season. Cross and Angel were quite a drama-filled pair, constantly switching from friendship to situation-ship and even relationships.

But they returned for the reunion separated, with claims of some manipulation and some drama. Cross, however, made it clear that he did like Angel, but he wasn’t interested in pursuing something serious. Let's see what happens this time around.

Adekunle and Doyin

This pair’s score can be described as fairly new and fresh, as they are housemates from the just concluded Level Up season seven reunion, where they had a lot of back and forth. The audience had hoped for the pair to become a love item, but that never happened, even though both parties admitted to liking each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things got heated with the pair during the just concluded reunion, with attacks from Doyin claiming Adekunle tried to make other housemates dislike her in the house, and Adekunle insisting that never happened and she was the one who had gossiped about him with other housemates. Shots were fired during the arguments, with Doyin going on to refer to his mum which the audience found very offensive. Will this pair finally clear things out, or will all hell break loose?