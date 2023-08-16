ADVERTISEMENT
Doyin isn't completely happy about Mercy's HOH win on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates are playing the game to stay in the house.

Doyin isn't too happy about Mercy's HOH win on BBNaija All Stars. [The Nigerian Voice]
Earlier on in a conversation with Ilebaye on August 15, 2023, Doyin expressed feeling angry at Neo for not playing the last round of three for the HOH game knowing fully well that it would have given her a chance to win.

And now during her diary session with Big Brother over Mercy's win, she shared, "I'm happy that Mercy won, but Big Brother I'm not going to lie, I was bitter I was so hurt because I wanted to be safe".

She also spoke about her Pardon Me Please win and the extent she had to go. She said, "I had to choose between me and Ilebaye on who should be pardoned. I had to lick people's ass (Sic) and I asked people to vote for me instead of Ilebaye"

The internet was in a frenzy yesterday when she chose Adekunle for her Aquafina Padi award, especially with the way things ended off with them in the previous season.

She shared, "I felt like he really deserved an apology, and I was genuinely sorry, I don't think we're necessarily going to be best friends, but it didn't warrant me going that low and I had just spoken from a place of hurt".

She also spoke about her own Aquafina award from Kiddwaya explaining that she was surprised about him choosing her. Doyin believes that this is his way of trying to get into everyone's good graces because he is up for eviction, explaining that she didn't fit into the description of the award and rather she was the principality everyone is praying against.

Will Doyin be able to keep her unhappiness about Mercy's win during her reign or will there be an outburst soon?

