Doyin wins Pardon Me Please on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Some stay faithful to their alliance plan while others don't.
After a dramatic race for the HOH crown and then the Black Envelope, housemates settle down to now nominate who they would like to see saved from eviction this week. And some alliances were made to save some selected people in the house but not all alliance members went on with the agreed plans they had.
This week's nomination had another shocking turn of events from Adekunle and Doyin. They seem to now be on speaking terms, with Adekunle nominating Doyin for the pardon even though he is unaware that Doyin nominated him also last week.
Here are the nominations from the 18 housemates for the Pardon Me Please game:
Frodd-Doyin
Tolanibaj-Neo
Seyi-Adekunle
Ilebaye-Doyin
Soma-Adekunle
Cee-C-Doyin
Neo-Ilebaye
Angel-Doyin
Pere-Ilebaye
Whitemoney-Cross
Ike-Neo
Doyin-Ilebaye
Kiddwaya-Neo
Venita-Adekunle
Cross-Neo
Mercy-Doyin
Doyin ended up getting the most pardons for the fourth week with seven votes, which grants her immunity from this week's eviction. This is definitely a good week for her as she also gets to enjoy the week with the BFF privileges she would get to enjoy.
So Mercy who is the HOH, Alex who won the Black Envelope and now Doyin who was nominated for Pardon Me Please all have immunity for Sunday's live eviction.
Here are the housemates up for possible eviction this week; Frodd, Tolanibaj, Seyi, Ilebaye, Soma, Cee-C, Neo, Adekunle, Pere, Whiemoney, Ike, Kiddwaya, Venita, Cross and Angel.
