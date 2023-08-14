Doyin wins Pardon Me Please on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After a dramatic race for the HOH crown and then the Black Envelope, housemates settle down to now nominate who they would like to see saved from eviction this week. And some alliances were made to save some selected people in the house but not all alliance members went on with the agreed plans they had.

This week's nomination had another shocking turn of events from Adekunle and Doyin. They seem to now be on speaking terms, with Adekunle nominating Doyin for the pardon even though he is unaware that Doyin nominated him also last week.

Here are the nominations from the 18 housemates for the Pardon Me Please game:

Frodd-Doyin

Tolanibaj-Neo

Seyi-Adekunle

Ilebaye-Doyin

Soma-Adekunle

Cee-C-Doyin

Neo-Ilebaye

Angel-Doyin

Pere-Ilebaye

Whitemoney-Cross

Ike-Neo

Doyin-Ilebaye

Kiddwaya-Neo

Venita-Adekunle

Cross-Neo

Mercy-Doyin

Doyin ended up getting the most pardons for the fourth week with seven votes, which grants her immunity from this week's eviction. This is definitely a good week for her as she also gets to enjoy the week with the BFF privileges she would get to enjoy.

So Mercy who is the HOH, Alex who won the Black Envelope and now Doyin who was nominated for Pardon Me Please all have immunity for Sunday's live eviction.