Mercy wins Head Of House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates were paired in groups of three with a total of six groups altogether. However, Cee-C and Cross didn't play because they failed to enter the arena on time. This week's game was called Tip the Scale which was meant to test the housemate's physical and mental strength.

The game evolved after the first round to the winners from the six groups of Neo, Pere, Adekunle, Soma, Mercy and Doyin, then the final three of Neo, Doyin and Mercy competing. However, Neo opted out of the final round, leaving the girls to compete against each other.

Mercy replaces Ike who won the Head of House game last week and becomes the first female HOH for the BBNaija All Stars season, she has unrestricted access to the HOH lounge, bedroom, gym and immunity from eviction this week.

She also gets to have four BFFs who get to share some of the HOH privileges, of which she nominated Whitemoney, Frodd, Angel and Doyin.

For the Black Envelope games, Biggie called the housemates out to the arena before the final round for the HOH games before asking them to proceed back in.

As always housemates had five minutes to search specific places in the house for the Black Envelop and this time there were three envelopes scattered around the house. At the end of the game housemates only found two of the Black Envelopes luckily it wasn't the one with the immunity. Tolanibaj and Alex found the two Black Envelopes, with Alex winning the Immunity card and Tolanbaj's reading better luck next time.