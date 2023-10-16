ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'This means something for the culture' — CJ Obasi loves Mami Wata's Oscars selection

Faith Oloruntoyin

This is the second time he has been linked to a Nigerian film submitted for the Oscars.

CJ Obasi describes Mami Wata's Oscars submission as a win for the culture [Realness Institute]
CJ Obasi describes Mami Wata's Oscars submission as a win for the culture [Realness Institute]

In a post on the social media app, X (formerly Twitter), the writer and director described the selection as a statement for the Nigerian film industry.

He posted, "This means something…for the culture, and the new narrative about Nigerian cinema. We will live forever, but only through our art. Vive le cinéma Afrikain. Long live Nigerian cinema!"

The director also thanked the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC), headed by Stephanie Linus, who was charged with the responsibility of selecting a Nigerian film for the Oscars.

Obasi was one of the writers of Lionheart which was the very first Nigerian film to be submitted for the Oscars. Even though the Academy rejected it over language eligibility issues, this makes it the second time Obasi's name is linked to a project submitted for the prestigious Oscars.

F8i-P30XwAEbEws
F8i-P30XwAEbEws Pulse Nigeria

The black and white film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023, followed by its African premiere at the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) and then its very brief theatrical run in Nigeria.

Mami Wata is currently enjoying its international theatrical run in various cinemas across the United States of America and later in the United Kingdom in November.

Produced by Oge Obasi, Mami Wata's cast includes Rita Edochie, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Kelechi Udegbe, and Emeka Amakeze.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

