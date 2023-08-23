ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Faith Oloruntoyin

The Nigerian film industry is back in the race with a recent appointment.

Stephanie Linus emerges as head of Oscars Nigerian selection committee. [Instagram/@stephanielinus]
Stephanie Linus emerges as head of Oscars Nigerian selection committee. [Instagram/@stephanielinus]

Recommended articles

Her appointment comes after Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi recently stepped down as the head of the committee. With Nigeria's no-show at the 2022 Oscars based on a no-submission vote by the former committee members, hope is now renewed with the re-approval of the NOSC and its newly emerged chairperson.

Punch reports that the new leadership comes with newly constituted members. They include veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, managing director for the Nigerian Film Corporation Chidia Maduekwe, president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria Victor Okhai, former president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria Andy Amenechi, theatre practitioner Yibo Kikoko and director Izu Ojukwu.

They join other members like director John Njamah, cinematographer Adetokunbo Odubawo, actress Meg Otanwa, director Dimeji Ajibola, actress Ngozi Okafor, cinematographer Emem Isong and writer/director Jude Idada.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are expected to collect, screen and vote on movie entries that will represent Nigeria in the IFF category in the next edition of the Oscars. The IFF category, formerly called the Best Foreign Language Award, is for feature-length films containing 50% or more of non-English dialogue produced outside of the United States.

NOSC committee selection will be guided based on their various expertise in the film industry as well as an A-E selection procedure. The A-E selection procedure includes:

  • A. Committee members collectively reviewing and evaluating eligible Nigerian films for Oscar submission.
  • B. Films selection based on their artistic quality, cultural representation, and adherence to Academy Awards criteria.
  • C. A transparent voting system was employed to finalize the official submission from Nigeria for the Oscars
  • D. The committee adhered to the Academy Awards submission deadlines and requirements.
  • E. Any decision reached at the end of the voting system employed is final and cannot be changed to fear or favour.
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Sheye Banks is using his music to advance Hype men in Afrobeats

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Keppy Ekpeyong urges parents to have open communication with their kids

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Dami Elebe is Showmax's new head writer for Nigerian series 'Flawsome 2'

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Stephanie Linus named as new head of Nigeria's Oscars committee

Seyi apologises for misogynistic statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Seyi apologises for misogynistic statement on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nia Long files for full custody of son after breakup with Ime Udoka

Nia Long files for full custody of son after breakup with Ime Udoka

Burna Boy talks about the inspiration behind his new album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy talks about the inspiration behind his new album 'I Told Them'

It all happened so suddenly - Yemi Alade survives car accident in Spain

It all happened so suddenly - Yemi Alade survives car accident in Spain

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some housemates are still in the dark about last night's drama on BBNaija All Stars. [Website/Africa Magic]

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winners based on popularity online

Ike and Soma have been issued a strike on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Twitter/BBNaija]

Adekunle and Venita share their first kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'