Chinedu Ikedieze believes Aki and Paw-Paw's chemistry was predestined

He shares his journey to the legendary character of Aki and Paw Paw with Osita Iheme in a recent chat with Chude.

Describing their first encounter on the Aki na Ukwa (2002) as one where they connected instantly, he said, " From the first day I met Osita, there was this chemistry".

Chinedu is sure that, his meeting with Paw Paw on set that day and their characters were predestined, due to the varying circumstances that surrounded them before they met.

He explained one, saying, "Whenever I got to the market, I will meet one lady that will say, ehn ehn, you were here yesterday, you remember, you asked me to keep these clothes when Osita will come she will tell him, you came and collected the clothes nah".

He also shared that when he was still in school and how his colleagues would say how they had seen someone that looked just like him and then meeting him on set, he knew that he was the one everyone was talking about all along.

Chinedu also explained how different he and Osita's characters differ, even with how similar their acting roles may be. In his words, "You know Osita, if you see him from afar, he is this shy type of a guy but when you come closer, you will see he is not... He is more or less an introvert".

He attributes their chemistry as one of the reasons for their great acting on screen, explaining their little secret on how they would cue each other in if they missed their lines and how no one around them would know except they were holding the script.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme have rocked our screens since the early twenties with their highly comical movies and it's nice to hear a little about their journey into Aki and Paw Paw.