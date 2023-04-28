The sports category has moved to a new website.

Aki and Pawpaw take on a new adventure in first Nollywood game

Inemesit Udodiong

With this new move, these two further solidify their status as legendary Nollywood iconic characters.

Aki and Pawpaw game is here [Instagram/Charesofplay]


Developed by Play Network Studio, in collaboration with Blueportal Software, the 'Epic Run' game sees the rambunctious duo go on an epic run in an attempt to escape trouble.

The pair appear to be voiced by the Nollywood actors behind these comic characters, Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme.

Charles Okpaleke first announced the game in 2021 writing, "We are happy to announce that in line with our exclusive exploitation rights to the brand ‘Aki & PawPaw’, we are at the final stages of the first ever Nollywood Game, Aki & Paw Paw Epic Run, powered by @playnetworkafr and @playnetworkstudios.."

His studio acquired the rights to the Aki and Pawpaw brand back in 2021 and produced a remake of the Aki And Pawpaw movie which was released in the same year. The movie opened with ₦30 million before landing a licensing deal with Netflix.

Ikedieze and Iheme first took on the Aki and Pawpaw roles in the 2002 Aki Na Ukwa movie.

Over 20 years later, they have become Nollywood household names, hilarious memes, and Nigerian pop culture icons.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

