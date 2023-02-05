Chidi Mokeme reveals his 2 dream roles [Pulse Exclusive]

During the exclusive interview, we asked the actor if he has any dream roles he is gunning for.

To which, he admitted that there are two specific characters that he has been dying to play, adding that the second one is around the corner.

In his words, "There are two roles that I am waiting for, where I can give my sweat and blood for. I have waited all my life for these two roles. The first is Fela Anikulapo Kuti. The second looks like it’s close by; there’s just a little thing going on with the scripting and what the government can allow you to do. But I will wait for some time until I can bring to life the embodiment of Chukwuemeka "Emeka" Odumegwu Ojukwu. I have this beard for some time, waiting for that character to happen."

Moving away from his dreams, Mokeme shared a little on what's coming next.

"There's already a lot of a lot of stuff on the slate, you know, being lined up. We've got projects lined up already waiting for release. And they're all different in their different and unique, you know, in their own ways," he stated.

After a hiatus due to his battle with Bell’s Palsy, Mokeme can currently be seen in 'Shanty Town' as Scar in an underground world of crime.

Created by Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the six-part series follows the story of three Lagos-based hustlers who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The cast includes Nollywood icons like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Nse ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.