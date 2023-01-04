Netflix has released the official trailer of its highly anticipated Nigerian crime thriller 'Shanty Town.'
'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer
The exciting trailer is filled with danger and intrigue.
Recommended articles
Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the upcoming project is a six-part series.
The show follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers (played by Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Nancy Isime) who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.
The stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.
Also featuring are fan favorites Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Sola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square.
Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by Chichi Nworah, 'Shanty Town' will debut globally and exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.
Watch the official trailer:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng