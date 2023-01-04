ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

Inemesit Udodiong

The exciting trailer is filled with danger and intrigue.

'Shanty Town'
'Shanty Town'

Netflix has released the official trailer of its highly anticipated Nigerian crime thriller 'Shanty Town.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Created by the duo of Xavier Ighorodje and Chichi Nworah, the upcoming project is a six-part series.

The show follows the story of three Lagos State hustlers (played by Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Nancy Isime) who unite to wage war against the biggest and most ruthless crime ring in the state.

The stellar cast includes Nollywood icons such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Nse ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo.

Also featuring are fan favorites Zubby Michael, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, Mercy Eke, Sola Sobowale, Regina Daniels, Judith Audu and Peter Okoye of P-Square.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by Chichi Nworah, 'Shanty Town' will debut globally and exclusive to Netflix on January 20, 2023.

Watch the official trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 Nigerian artists that might drop new projects in 2023

7 Nigerian artists that might drop new projects in 2023

BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car and house

BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car and house

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

Ika of Africa: Portable terrified as he set to perform on water in Port Harcourt

Ika of Africa: Portable terrified as he set to perform on water in Port Harcourt

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with his wife

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with his wife

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy

Marvel star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow ploughing accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow ploughing accident

P-Square set to release new album in 2023

P-Square set to release new album in 2023

Actor Yomi Gold's second marriage crashes after 1 year

Actor Yomi Gold's second marriage crashes after 1 year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Brotherhood movie directed by Loukman Ali [Greoh Studios]

'Brotherhood' heads to Amazon Prime Video after N300m+ theatrical run

'Shanty Town'

'Shanty Town': Here is your first look at Netflix's new series

Top TV and web series

Top 5 TV and web series in Nigeria of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

'Flawsome'

'Flawsome': Ini Dima-Okojie on her character's essence in Showmax original series