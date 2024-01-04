ADVERTISEMENT
Charles Okpaleke teases 9 upcoming movie titles from Play Network in 2024

Faith Oloruntoyin

Some of these titles are remakes of old Nollywood movies.

Charles of Play Networks has acquired the rights to several old Nollywood titles which include Karishika
In a post on Instagram, the Nigerian film producer revealed nine movie titles, namely, Diamond Ring, Shina Rambo, Karashika, Glamour Girls, Billionaires Club, Igbo Landing, The Six, Ekwumeku and King Jaja. These Nollywood titles are mostly remakes of old intellectual properties surrounding major historical events in Nigeria.

According to him, more details on the movies will be released in February. In his words, "But first.. let’s take a break this Jan to relax and appreciate God for an amazing 2023 and a wonderful 2024!! See you in February!!".

One of the movies, The Six, which is highly anticipated, follows the story of the enigmatic, fearsome leader of the influential occult group named Richard Williams played by Ramsey Nouah.

Another one, Igbo Landing is set around the first major rebel freedom march in America's history by 75 people of Igbo ancestry against slavery. Noah is said to have collaborated in the production of this historical title which is expected to debut in 2025.

Play Network obtained rights to Karishika another of the films in March 2023, which was announced with a call for horror filmmakers. The title follows the titular character, Karishika (Becky Ngozi Okorie), a demon sent by Lucifer to seduce men into his fold using sex, money and other temptations.

Diamond Ring, another classic, is an intellectual property by veteran filmmaker Taiwo Ogidan acquired by Play Network. The new project is expected to be a remake and not a sequel centred around the conflict between a dead woman's spirit and members of a university cult group.

Shina Rambo is a biopic on the scandalous armed robber who rocked the nation in the 90s. The project, which is still in development, will be directed by Noah.

Play Network is also the production studio behind the feature-length title on Netflix, Blood Vessel, which has continued to hit the charts since its release on December 8, 2023.

Written by Musa Jeffery David, the movie centres around six youths, played by Jide Kene Achufusi, Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, who are on the run from the military following an uproar that made them targets.

