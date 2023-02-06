'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

Sharing the news online, the co-founder/CEO wrote, "Play Network Studios and Ramsey Films will be embarking on another epoch-making journey down history lane..."

From the name and poster, it appears that the forthcoming film will touch on the tragic story of the mass suicide in 1803.

According to the history books, about 75 Igbo people decided to rebel against the slavers who took them on the three-month voyage from West Africa to St. Simons Island.

They chose to drown their captors and themselves in the sea rather than be enslaved. As a result, the Igbo Landing is regarded as the first major freedom march in America's history by some.

With 'Igbo Landing' set to premiere in 2025, the studio is currently casting for 'Hijack 93'.

The forthcoming film is based on a true life story about four Nigerian teenagers who hijacked a plane to protest the annulment of the 1993 presidential elections.

The historic event, which occurred on October 25, 1993, saw Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeer a Nigerian Airways airplane enroute Abuja from Lagos and force its pilots to land in Niger republic.

Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.