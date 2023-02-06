ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

Inemesit Udodiong

The new project is scheduled for a 2025 release.

'Igbo Landing' [Playnetworkstudios]
'Igbo Landing' [Playnetworkstudios]

Play Network Studios has announced a new movie, in collaboration with Ramsey Nouah, titled 'Igbo Landing.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sharing the news online, the co-founder/CEO wrote, "Play Network Studios and Ramsey Films will be embarking on another epoch-making journey down history lane..."

From the name and poster, it appears that the forthcoming film will touch on the tragic story of the mass suicide in 1803.

According to the history books, about 75 Igbo people decided to rebel against the slavers who took them on the three-month voyage from West Africa to St. Simons Island.

They chose to drown their captors and themselves in the sea rather than be enslaved. As a result, the Igbo Landing is regarded as the first major freedom march in America's history by some.

With 'Igbo Landing' set to premiere in 2025, the studio is currently casting for 'Hijack 93'.

The forthcoming film is based on a true life story about four Nigerian teenagers who hijacked a plane to protest the annulment of the 1993 presidential elections.

The historic event, which occurred on October 25, 1993, saw Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeer a Nigerian Airways airplane enroute Abuja from Lagos and force its pilots to land in Niger republic.

Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.

Apart from the casting call and partnership with the UK, not much is known for now.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Igbo Landing': Play Network Studios taps Ramsey Nouah for new movie

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

'Shanty Town': Showrunner Chi Chi Nworah reveals how the series got its name

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Chidi Mokeme reveals his 2 dream roles [Pulse Exclusive]

Chidi Mokeme reveals his 2 dream roles [Pulse Exclusive]

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

'BBTitans': 4 highlights from week 3 Saturday night party

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is the toast of Sundance

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

BBTitans' Sandra opens up on deep personal issues in therapy session

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jaykay

'BBTitans': Jaypee and Lukay evicted from Biggie's house

Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii [Torizone]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii finally kiss in Biggie's house

After a hiatus from the acting scene, Chidi Mokeme returns as Scar in 'Shanty Town' [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Chidi Mokeme on digging deep to become 'Scar' in Netflix's 'Shanty Town' [Pulse Interview]

'BBTitans' Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa

'BBTitans': Yaya confronts Mmeli for sleeping with Nellisa then avoiding her