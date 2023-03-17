Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

The Nigerian filmmaker shared a poster with five titles from Play Network Studios; 'Living in Bondage', 'Rattlesnake', 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' and two upcoming remakes including the newly acquired 'Karishika'.

'The Six', which is Play Network Studios' first original, is at the centre. It was first announced in 2020.

It has been described as the movie that connects the others in Okpaleke’s cinematic universe, assembling characters from the different movies in Play Network’s slate.

Unconfirmed reports say that it follows the story of the enigmatic, fearsome leader of the influential occult group The Six named Richard Williams played by Ramsey Nouah.

This character was first seen in the 2019 blockbuster, 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free', then in Nneka the Pretty Serpent (2020).