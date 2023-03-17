ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Inemesit Udodiong

'The Six' is the first original film from Play Network Studios.

Ramsey Nouah plays Richard Williams, the fearsome leader of the influential occult group The Six [Twitter/NetflixNaija]
Ramsey Nouah plays Richard Williams, the fearsome leader of the influential occult group The Six [Twitter/NetflixNaija]

Recommended articles

The Nigerian filmmaker shared a poster with five titles from Play Network Studios; 'Living in Bondage', 'Rattlesnake', 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' and two upcoming remakes including the newly acquired 'Karishika'.

'The Six', which is Play Network Studios' first original, is at the centre. It was first announced in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been described as the movie that connects the others in Okpaleke’s cinematic universe, assembling characters from the different movies in Play Network’s slate.

Unconfirmed reports say that it follows the story of the enigmatic, fearsome leader of the influential occult group The Six named Richard Williams played by Ramsey Nouah.

This character was first seen in the 2019 blockbuster, 'Living In Bondage: Breaking Free', then in Nneka the Pretty Serpent (2020).

Asides the title, the production company is yet to give more details about this highly anticipated feature.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

'Domitilla: The Reboot' trailer shows a dangerous world where anything is possible

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Charles Okpaleke teases return of Ramsey Nouah's Richard Williams in 'The Six'

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Mo Abudu joins forces with Idris Elba to empower African storytellers

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Adekunle Gold surprises mum with new house on 60th birthday

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Rapper Chinko Ekun returns with new rap thriller 'I Like Girls'

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Espacio Dios' 'Cradle of the Fourthkind' EP captures the magic of young love

Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

Amaarae drops exciting new single 'Reckless & Sweet' alongside stimulating visuals

5 Nigerian celebrities who have admitted to getting BBL surgery

5 Nigerian celebrities who have admitted to getting BBL surgery

Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs

Poco Lee reacts to Tolani Baj's comment about men who dance in clubs

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have final words ahead of trilogy

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have final words ahead of trilogy

UCL: Osimhen's goal crowned Champions League Goal of the Week

UCL: Osimhen's goal crowned Champions League Goal of the Week

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the pace for a one-sided final

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

Quarter-final draw: Terem Moffi's Nice face Basel, West Ham battle Gent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Everything Everywhere All at Once won 7 awards at the Oscars [Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images]

Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins 7 awards [See full winners list]

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Oscars 2023: 5 major highlights of the Academy Awards

Will Ipeleng finally give Miracle OP a chance? [DSTV]

BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng

Ebubu lands the golden ticket on eviction night

BBTitans: Ebubu gets the golden ticket on eviction night