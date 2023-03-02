ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Play Network acquires Nollywood cult classic 'Karishika'

Inemesit Udodiong

This new acquisition joins the growing slate of remakes/sequels that the studio owns.

Charles of Play Networks has acquired the rights acquisition of this 1996 Nollywood classic
Charles of Play Networks has acquired the rights acquisition of this 1996 Nollywood classic

Charles Okpaleke has officially confirmed the acquisition of 1996 Nollywood classic 'Karishika.'

Recommended articles

The Play Network boss took to Instagram to make the announcement, along with a call to horror filmmakers to join the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released about 27 years ago, this is a typical Nollywood horror movie about witchcraft, juju and initiation.

Directed by Christian Onu, it revolved around Satan and his followers, including Karishika, who is sent to the world to initiate men; tempting them with money, sex and their heart desires.

A Nollywood classic, this is popularly remembered for its soundtrack; "Karishika karishika! Queen of Darkness, Lucifer Lucifer King of Demons."

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast included Bob Manuel Udokwo, Becky Okorie, Sandra Achums, Obi Mmadubugo, Amaechi Muonagor, Sunny Mc-Don, Adaora Ukoh, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Andy Chukwu, and Steve Eboh.

'Karishika' is the latest addition to studio's growing slate of remakes/sequels of classics like 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story', 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' and 'Glamour Girls.'

Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay]
Netflix’s ‘Glamour Girls’ [Instagram/Charlesofplay] Pulse Nigeria

Despite the mixed reactions from the audience, Play Network is continuing its strategy of acquiring Nigerian movie classics and redefining them for the modern market.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, this appears to be touch-and-go with 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' joining the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time with N168.77 million while the 'Glamour Girls' remake received mostly negative feedback.

With Play Network set to release six titles between 2023/2024, time will tell if this remake strategy is the way to go for the studio.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Play Network acquires Nollywood cult classic 'Karishika'

Play Network acquires Nollywood cult classic 'Karishika'

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

MID3 releases new single titled 'Under G'

MID3 releases new single titled 'Under G'

Mr Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

Mr Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Thabang

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

BBtitans [DSTV]

BBTitans: Lawrence shakes tables during eviction show

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' is coming to Netflix [Leon Global Media]

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March