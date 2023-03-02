Play Network acquires Nollywood cult classic 'Karishika'

The Play Network boss took to Instagram to make the announcement, along with a call to horror filmmakers to join the project.

Everything you need to know about 'Karishika'

Released about 27 years ago, this is a typical Nollywood horror movie about witchcraft, juju and initiation.

Directed by Christian Onu, it revolved around Satan and his followers, including Karishika, who is sent to the world to initiate men; tempting them with money, sex and their heart desires.

A Nollywood classic, this is popularly remembered for its soundtrack; "Karishika karishika! Queen of Darkness, Lucifer Lucifer King of Demons."

The cast included Bob Manuel Udokwo, Becky Okorie, Sandra Achums, Obi Mmadubugo, Amaechi Muonagor, Sunny Mc-Don, Adaora Ukoh, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, Andy Chukwu, and Steve Eboh.

'Karishika' is the latest addition to studio's growing slate of remakes/sequels of classics like 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story', 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' and 'Glamour Girls.'

Despite the mixed reactions from the audience, Play Network is continuing its strategy of acquiring Nigerian movie classics and redefining them for the modern market.

So far, this appears to be touch-and-go with 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' joining the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time with N168.77 million while the 'Glamour Girls' remake received mostly negative feedback.