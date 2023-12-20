ADVERTISEMENT
'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

Faith Oloruntoyin

The holiday title is atop the list of non-English movies on the streaming platform.

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally
'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

In the recently released data covering December 11-17, 2023, the Play Network's title emerged number one on Netflix's top 10 non-English titles chart, with over 8,800,000 hours of viewing time and 4.4 million views

The feature title is also currently Top 10 in 22 countries on Netflix, including Argentina, Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guadeloupe, Honduras, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, Martinique, Nicaragua, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Reunion, Uruguay, Venezuela and Nigeria.

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally
'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally Pulse Nigeria
Blood Vessel has spent two weeks on the streaming platform, following its debut on December 8, 2023.

This is an exciting news for the producers, as it joins the likes of Ijogbon by Kunle Afolayan, Black Book by Editi Effiong and Jagun Jagun by Femi Adebayo, which also topped their various charts during their release, earlier this year.

Written by Musa Jeffery David, Blood Vessel centres around six youths, played by Jide Kene Achufusi, Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, who are on the run from the military following an uproar that made them targets.

All stuck on a ship that should be their escape route, things take a drastic turn into a blood bath as they must all fight for their lives.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the cast includes Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

