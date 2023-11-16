Broken friendships and other unforgettable moments so far from 'RHOLagos' season 2

In this article, we focus on the last two episodes of the popular show, which were a mix of everything, from the broken “friendship” between Faith and Dr Rommel to beautiful motherhood moments from Mariam, Faith, Toyin, and Laura.

Episode six began with the ladies rounding up their stay at Epe Resort with some bonding exercises. They all seemed to be having fun and radiating positive auras. However, the tense situation between Faith and Dr Rommel came to light as Chioma and Tania questioned the doctor about bringing up his issues with Faith in front of everyone. Chioma then advised him to speak to Faith because she brought him to the group and deserved a private resolution.

However, the conversation between Dr Rommel and Faith to resolve their issue did not go well. Faith was unwilling to listen and retorted that they were not friends in the first place. The meeting abruptly ended when she excused herself. Dr Rommel, unhappy with the situation, went after her, calling her fake and accusing her of being a bad friend.

The seventh episode saw Tania take centre stage by hosting the ladies at Zaza. As usual, there was some drama as unexpected revelations sparked a heated shouting match between Chioma and Mariam. The ladies still managed to have some fun. Faith redeemed herself from negative talk, and the night ended with belly dancers, magicians, and a break from the hustle of business and family life.