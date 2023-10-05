ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

Faith Oloruntoyin

A new hit with more heat from the ladies this time around.

Real Housewives of Lagos is on to a great start.
Real Housewives of Lagos is on to a great start.

Recommended articles

The season's record-breaking premiere debuted on September 29, 2023, taking its audience a step further from what it delivered when the first season premiered in 2022.

Speaking on the success of the reality show the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels of MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, expressed delight that fans are enjoying the show.

"Since the official announcement of the second season, the reception has been very positive, and we are delighted the fans are watching and enjoying the show. We can’t wait for the fans to see the rest of the season,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality show also made waves on social media with the official hashtag #RHOLagos visible on the trend table of X, formerly Twitter.

The new season of RHOLagos delves deeper into the personalities and luxurious lifestyles of seven leading ladies. The first season cast of Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Mariam Timmer, Chioma Ikokwu and Toyin Lawani Adebayo are joined by newcomers, Faith Morey and Tania Omotayo.

The RHOLagos is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, as part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio group. Season 2 is currently streaming on Showmax with new episodes every Friday.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

Bolaji Ogunmola is set to release her latest feature film 'Anjola'

Bolaji Ogunmola is set to release her latest feature film 'Anjola'

'BBNaija' star Ceec fancies Neo but refuses to date him

'BBNaija' star Ceec fancies Neo but refuses to date him

Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days in police custody

Court remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry for 21 days in police custody

'The Black Book' is last week's third most watched film on Netflix globally

'The Black Book' is last week's third most watched film on Netflix globally

Linda Osifo was bullied over her skin colour so much she thought about bleaching

Linda Osifo was bullied over her skin colour so much she thought about bleaching

Radio stations Beat 97.9 and NaijaFM are temporarily closed in Ibadan

Radio stations Beat 97.9 and NaijaFM are temporarily closed in Ibadan

Ghanaian family makes it to Hollywood with reality show to be aired on Hulu and Disney

Ghanaian family makes it to Hollywood with reality show to be aired on Hulu and Disney

'BBNaija' star Mercy throws Whitemoney straight into the friendzone

'BBNaija' star Mercy throws Whitemoney straight into the friendzone

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1' is one of the movies that slightly delves into some of the incidents before Nigeria's Independence.

5 Nollywood historical films you should see on October 1

Editi Effiong's 'The Black Book' is officially a global hit [Twitter/EditiEffiong]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Netflix releases RMD's grand character introduction in The Black Book. [Instagram/editieffiong]

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

Tobi Bakare will lead the cast of the latest series Slum King.

Tobi Bakare set to lead new crime series 'Slum King'