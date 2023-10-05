Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

The season's record-breaking premiere debuted on September 29, 2023, taking its audience a step further from what it delivered when the first season premiered in 2022.

Speaking on the success of the reality show the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels of MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, expressed delight that fans are enjoying the show.

"Since the official announcement of the second season, the reception has been very positive, and we are delighted the fans are watching and enjoying the show. We can’t wait for the fans to see the rest of the season,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality show also made waves on social media with the official hashtag #RHOLagos visible on the trend table of X, formerly Twitter.

The new season of RHOLagos delves deeper into the personalities and luxurious lifestyles of seven leading ladies. The first season cast of Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Mariam Timmer, Chioma Ikokwu and Toyin Lawani Adebayo are joined by newcomers, Faith Morey and Tania Omotayo.