Meet the new faces of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

Here's everything you need to know about the new housewives of season two.

Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey are the new faces of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 [Showmax]
Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey are the new faces of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2 [Showmax]

Tania Omotayo and Faith Morey join the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actor Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo; and socialites and business women Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer.

Here's everything you need to know about the new housewives of Lagos:

This new housewive is a mother, wife, entrepreneur, model, author, actress and multilingual – she speaks English, German and Yoruba. She describes herself as funny and bubbly.

Born in Lagos to an Austrian father and a Nigerian mother, Tania got popular for dating Nigerian superstar Wizkid back in 2011. The duo has since broken up, and Tania is happily married with a daughter.

In addition to being the creative director and founder of Ziva Lagos, and Ziva Kids, she is also the proud author of Sarai’s Culture Day, a children’s book inspired by her daughter, Sarai.

The entrepreneur has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and how she has emerged stronger, using her experience as an avenue to educate and inspire.

Joining the cast of the Showmax Original this season, the 31-year-old promises to bring an interesting dynamic to the show that is bound to take a lot of people by surprise.

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Faith is a Nigerian-American model, solar consultant, former basketballer and fashion entrepreneur.

She gained prominence after participating in Nigeria’s Next Super Model in Lagos, Arise Fashion Week, New York Couture Fashion Week and Johannesburg Fashion Week.

In 2010, Faith married Texas Oil and Gas country manager, Randy Morey. They had a son together, Ethan, before ending their marriage in 2017.

She describes herself as strong-willed, principled, smart and beautiful, who is all about fashion, motherhood, and living life to the fullest.

On what to expect this season, Tiwa Medubi, Managing Director at Livespot 360, producers of the show, said, "All I am going to say is that episode one is all the sneak peek you need. There was the highest level of fashion, friendship, and bickering because that is what happens when you put people in the same space. But most of all, these women allowed us into the vulnerable parts of their lives".

The Real Housewives of Lagos season two is currently streaming on Showmax, with new episodes on Fridays.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

