4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

Sometimes, these fights came close to getting physical. With the imminent release of the second season of the Showmax original, we expect to see lingering conflicts and hopefully some reconciliation between the ladies.

Here are some of the ladies with old scores in this new season:

Chioma and Laura

These two ladies got off on the wrong foot in the first episode of season one. It started when Chioma client-zoned Laura when she was asked if they had met before. Laura responded by affirming that she and Chioma were good friends, but Chioma immediately stated that Laura was a client who purchased weaves from her hair brand. This left a sour taste in Laura's mouth, and she felt disrespected, especially with Chioma insisting that Laura was her client because they never built a personal relationship outside of business transactions. Laura was hurt by this and distanced herself from Chioma for the entire season. The new season gives them another opportunity to make peace.

Laura and Iyabo

These ladies started off cordially until they went on a spa date where Laura told Iyabo about Chioma's statement at Toyin's daughter's birthday. Laura mentioned feeling embarrassed by Chioma's response and even mentioned that she would have slapped Caroline if given the chance. Iyabo was taken aback by this statement and asked Laura to repeat herself to be sure she heard it correctly. Laura reiterated the statement without hesitation. Iyabo was surprised to hear this, given that Chioma had clearly mentioned that they never had a personal relationship. Iyabo informed Chioma about everything Laura said, including the slap statement. Chioma was shocked to hear that and couldn't understand why Laura would be upset about being referred to as just a client. During Caroline's event, Chioma brought up the statement and asked Laura if she had indeed said she would have slapped Caroline. Laura, shocked by the question, turned to Iyabo for confirmation. Iyabo confirmed and added that she didn't owe Laura any loyalty. We could see the disappointment and betrayal in Laura's face. She turned to Chioma and admitted to saying it, leading to another altercation between both parties. Laura was done with Iyabo and avoided her the entire season. Time will tell if they settle their differences, but it's uncertain because Laura values loyalty, while Iyabo still doesn't feel she owes Laura an apology.

Chioma and Toyin

During the reunion, Chioma and Toyin were seen exchanging heated words that almost degenerated into a physical fight. While the reason for their exchange is not clear, Toyin mentioned that Chioma cannot joke with her life’s work. Chioma, on the other hand, mentioned that Toyin needed to focus on her business and not mind her own. Toyin also described Chioma as being condescending and having a mean girl attitude. However, the socialite replied by asking Tiannah why she was having a complex. At that statement, Toyin stood up from her seat and walked to where Chioma sat on the far side of the room. She then lunged towards her, but Iyabo was quick to step in and hold back the celebrity stylist. Despite all that was going down, Chioma seemed unfazed and did not alter her words or move from her sitting position. We hope they can bury the hatchet in season two.

The Real Housewives of Lagos returns on September 29, 2023, with new episodes on Fridays.