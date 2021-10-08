Brand-new CN Dance Challenge show is popping and locking its way to Cartoon Network!

Following three successful seasons of Cartoon Network’s Pop Up Party, this new original and exciting dancing series brings on two super-talented animated dance instructors, Anwuli and Kingsley.

Every week, Anwuli and Kingsley will ‘pop up’ on-air - and on www.CartoonNetworkAfrica.com - with a new African-inspired dance routine created using an exciting mix of exclusive CN Dance Challenge music tracks for kids to follow.

Every week, there will also be a surprise battle with either Anwuli or Kingsley and a kid who managed to crack the dance from the week before in their own unique style.

With Shaku Shaku, Shakara, Ngimuhle, Cat Dance and many more Afro-dances, viewers will feel like they have taken a trip around the continent! Anwuli and Kingsley will stop at nothing to get everyone on their feet and put their best foot forward as they join the Cartoon Network dance crew!

True to its mission to work with African creators to bring audiences across the continent content that is authentic and feels like home, Cartoon Network worked with talented Nigerian director-animator Benjamin Sokomba Dahzi, popularly known as Bennydee.

Dahzi used his cutting-edge innovative motion capture techniques to bring the two characters to life. “I’m really excited to have partnered with Cartoon Network on this project and admire the commitment the brand is making to unearth and develop African talent,” he says.

“At Cartoon Network, we are committed to getting closer to our audience, and with the incredible audience response to our last three dance shows across South Africa and Kenya, we wanted to continue showcasing some incredible African kids' talents while contributing to the development of local animation,” says Ariane Suveg Head of Kids channels Africa, France and Israel.

“At the same time, we wanted to create something new and innovative. This culminated in the creation of two animated characters, especially for this new show in collaboration with a fantastic African talent from Nigeria, Benjamin Dahzi!" she adds.

Are you ready to bust some moves, dance up a storm and impress in Cartoon Network’s (dance) battle? Head on over to Cartoon Network Africa on Saturday, 2 October @ 09:15 CAT to find out!

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

About Cartoon Network Africa

Cartoon Network Africa is the fun and irreverent multi-platform entertainment brand that offers kids, 7-12 years old, unexpected and imaginative experiences with high quality, multi-layered comedy and adventure shows. Cartoon Network is Africa’s favourite kids’ channel, leading the pay-TV market in South Africa. Reaching 12 million viewers every month, the channel has been voted ‘Coolest Kids TV Channel’ by South African youth. In addition to Emmy-winning original programming such as The Power Puff Girls and Ben 10, and fresh new Cartoon Network originals like Craig of the Creek, Apple & Onion and Summer Camp Island, Cartoon Network embraces local productions such as Pop Up Party and Mike and Rob. With Cartoon Network, you can expect the unexpected and laugh out loud! Cartoon Network is a brand owned by WarnerMedia.

Cartoon Network Africa is available on DStv, channel 301, and GOtv, channel 67 (Ghana 158 and Uganda 356).

----