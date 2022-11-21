We are a few days away from diving into the intriguing lives of the students of Parkhurst High in the third season of ‘Blood And Water.’
‘Blood And Water’: All the episode titles for season 3
Keep reading to see how many episodes to expect from the third season.
Ahead of the release, Netflix has revealed the number of the episodes and titles for the forthcoming season.
As a quick primer, here’s the official synopsis for the third season:
"A dark new force has entered the lives of our Parkhurst faves and their lives will never be the same again. Friendships will be pushed, lovers tested and not everyone will make it out alive."
The third season returns with six episodes. Here’s a breakdown of the episode titles:
Episode 1 - Re-orientation
Episode 2 - The Recruit
Episode 3 - Blind Spot
Episode 4 - Out of the Shadows
Episode 5 - Mayfair
Episode 6 - A Tale of Two Sisters
The new season of 'Blood and Water' returns with the relentless Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata), Fikile Bhele aka Fiks (Khosi Ngema), Karabo ‘KB’ Molapo (Thabang Molaba), Nwabisa Bhele (Xolile Tshabalala), and Wade Daniels (Dillon Windvogel).
The cast also includes Sandi Schultz, Aro Greeff, Gretel Fincham, Odwa Gwanya, Patrick Mofokeng, Gail Mabalane, Mekaila Mathys, Natasha Thahane, and Cindy Mahlangu.
'Blood and Water' premieres on Netflix on November 25.
Watch the trailer below:
