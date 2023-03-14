ADVERTISEMENT
Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' set to premiere on Prime Video

Inemesit Udodiong

The movie got scoped by the streamer before it hit cinemas last year.

Biodun Stephen unveils poster for Sistá movie [Instagram]
Biodun Stephen's 'Sista' is set to premiere on Prime Video soon.

The excited director recently to Instagram to share the good news writing, "Good news Family!!!! Sista is coming to Prime video!!"

Written and directed by Stephen, the movie follows a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past. Its a story of love, betrayal and sacrifice.

Sharing her inspiration for the movie, the writer and director told Saturday Beats, "Sista was a project that was inspired by me being a mother. I also thought about my mother, who raised me singlehandedly... The film reminds us of the sacrifices our parents have made for us and that we should appreciate them.”

It stars Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bisola Aiyeola, Akintola Adeoluwa, Adediwura Adesegha, and Adedamola Adewale.

The movie is distributed by Cinemax and co-produced by Stephen’s Shutter Speed Projects and A3 Vetement films.

'Sista' screened in London in November 2022. The film was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2022, but got scooped up and is now heading directly to the streamer.

Watch the teaser for 'Sista':

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

