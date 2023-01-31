'Big Love': Inkblot Productions teams up with Biodun Stephen on new film

The first of the company's four films slated for theatrical release in 2023, the movie is a romantic drama.

'Big Love' explores the eruption of love between Adil, a young and passionate man chasing his dreams and Adina, a focused and independent woman making ends meet at a graduate training camp. Adina’s fears and a secret threaten their budding love.

On the exciting partnership, co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo said, "Biodun Stephen is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated directors with a distinct voice that constantly finds her audience. We are excited to have her on board for our upcoming movie. This is a significant partnership for us and one that will undoubtedly yield exceptional results.”

'Big Love' is written, directed and produced by Biodun and co-produced by Keme Bedford, who has worked on 'King of Boys', 'New Money' as well as the upcoming 2023 title - 'Love in a Pandemic.'

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Biodun said, "Inkblot Productions is at the forefront of African cinema, and I am excited to be working with them on this new project. I believe that together we can create a truly groundbreaking film."

'Big Love' is set to begin production in Lagos in the coming weeks and is billed for a July 2023 theatrical release.