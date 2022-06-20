Co-produced by Stephen’s Shutter Speed Projects and A3 Vetement films, ‘Sistá’ will follow a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past.
Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date
Biodun Stephen has unveiled a first-look at her newest project, a feature film ‘Sistá’.
The ‘Breaded Life’ director thrilled fans on Monday with a poster for the film featuring Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon and Bisola Aiyeola.
The film will also star Tope Olowoniyan, Chimezie Imo, Blessing Jessica Obasi and comedian Adedamola ‘Adeherself’ Adewale.
’Sistá’ is expected to launch in cinemas on August 5 with distribution by Genesis Pictures.
Meanwhile, Stephen’s 2021 film ‘Breaded Life’ made Twitter NG trends following its Netflix release. The romantic drama has continued to enjoy warm reception from Nollywood film lovers.
