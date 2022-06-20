RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Biodun Stephen has unveiled a first-look at her newest project, a feature film ‘Sistá’.

Biodun Stephen unveils poster for Sistá movie [Instagram]
Biodun Stephen unveils poster for Sistá movie [Instagram]

Co-produced by Stephen’s Shutter Speed Projects and A3 Vetement films, ‘Sistá’ will follow a single mother’s sacrifice to protect her children from her past.

Recommended articles

The ‘Breaded Life’ director thrilled fans on Monday with a poster for the film featuring Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon and Bisola Aiyeola.

The film will also star Tope Olowoniyan, Chimezie Imo, Blessing Jessica Obasi and comedian Adedamola ‘Adeherself’ Adewale.

’Sistá’ is expected to launch in cinemas on August 5 with distribution by Genesis Pictures.

Meanwhile, Stephen’s 2021 film ‘Breaded Life’ made Twitter NG trends following its Netflix release. The romantic drama has continued to enjoy warm reception from Nollywood film lovers.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Poster alert! Biodun Stephen unveils first-look at ‘Sistá’, confirms release date

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy's accuser says he tried to bribe her family with 'hush' money

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Burna Boy: The various times singer has been involved in violence

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

Red TV’s new short film ‘Mighty’ poses an introspective question about change

RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

RHOL: Housewives set to return to the screens for a Reunion show

I have too many F**king hits Tiwa Savage says on stage

"I have too many F**king hits" Tiwa Savage says on stage

Davido shows off dance moves at 'Something in the Water Festival' in Washington DC

Davido shows off dance moves at 'Something in the Water Festival' in Washington DC

Ufuoma Mcdermott loses dad

Ufuoma Mcdermott loses dad

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: Queen reveals why she blocked Whitemoney after the show

Queen and Whitemoney [Instagram]

Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

Timini Egbuson in 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/@breadedlifemovie]