Bimbo Ademoye joins cast of ‘Papa Benji’ season 3

Bimbo Ademoye has been unveiled as the newest cast member of hit comedy web series ’Papa Benji.’

Bimbo Ademoye [Instagram]

The actress joins the series’ third season as a boisterous character named Clara. Ademoye’s character is married to Pius (played by Nedu) and promises some wildly hilarious moments if the teaser video is anything to go by.

Season three of ‘Papa Benji’ will go live on June 29, months after season two premiered to positive reviews.

The show created by Basketmouth revolves around a Pepper soup joint owner's day to day running of business. ‘Papa Benji’ stars Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia, Jemima Osunde and Basketmouth among others.

Meanwhile, Bimbo Ademoye was recently in the news for her role in Biodun Stephen’s ‘Breaded Life.’ The actress played an uneducated Egun bread seller and according to Stephen, hired a language coach to guide her on speaking the dialect.

Ths ‘Picture Perfect’ spin-off launched on Netflix to instant rave reviews.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

