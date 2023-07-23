ADVERTISEMENT
'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

Inemesit Udodiong Faith Oloruntoyin

Former housemates are back for an all-star edition.

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition
Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

Returning as an all-star edition, the new season features housemates from previous seasons. As usual, we have Big Brother Naija's Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

Meet the BBNaija housemates:

Easily one of the most controversial housemates of all time, Cee-C is back, but this time, she is focused on the money, ladies and gentlemen! She claims to understand people better now as opposed to 2018. "I hope people see me as the human that I am," she stated.

He is on the show to win the money and share it with everybody. Talk about feeling generous. His strategy is being himself and real as he is down to earth and real.

Fresh off the reunion show, Doyin is back, and this time, she is not on the show to make friends. She says being friendly was a disadvantage the last time, so she is back with a different strategy. She thinks her fans are angry with her because of the outburst she had in the reunion.

The soon-to-be dad is bringing it in hot this season. He revealed the gender of his baby, saying he is expecting a girl.

Back stronger and fitter, she described her confidence as 150 percent, adding that she is not scared of anybody. She looks forward to the games as she is now athletic and strong. She plans to bring positive energy, good vibes, and drama. Uriel is also looking for her husband.

Say hello to the General! Pere is the sixth All-Star housemate. His motivation for coming, aside from enjoying the show, is to show a completely different side the audience hasn't seen. According to him, "If you cross my path, I will show you."

In her words, "Big brother asked me to come back and I accepted his apology. I want to have fun and just enjoy the show."

He is coming for the money. He says he has changed, noting that he more out spoken and might be problem for some people.

Despite vowing never to return, Angel is back and bringing “gba gbos”. Revealing that she felt like the odd one out the last time, she is returns to make more meaningful friendships. Her strategy is entertainment, fun and just being herself.

Neo is the 10th all-star housemate. Grace has brought him this far, and he is capitalising on grace again!

Alex is here for the money and be the main event. Considering her previous chaiotic relationship with Cee-C, we can certainly expect some drama from the pair.

He is back and here for the money and all that Biggie has to offer.

She is starting from where she stopped on her season.

He says Lagos has changed him and he is here for the money. No distractions.

She is back to wrestle the bull to the ground.

Like Doyin, Adekunle is back from the recently concluded reunion but this time, he is different.

According to her, she knows her fans want pepper and she is here to give them pepper.

Cross is coming back on a high note, describing himself he is the groom.

