Adekunle steals the show in episode 6 of 'BBNaija Reunion'

The episode kicked off with Bryann and Khalid sharing their thoughts on Hermes' interesting accent.

Hermes responded with a well-thought answer as he explained his decision to create his distinct. "I think it is cliche to say that people are a result of their immediate environment...,” he stated.

Next, the conversation moved to the Hermes, Adekunle and Allyson love triangle with the latter sharing her initial thoughts on the former and why she decided to go with Hermes.

In Allyson's words, "The first time I met Adekunle, I also thought he was smart. Going close to him, I felt he was intelligent but was also... I don't know the word to use, like a snake."

The focus quickly shifted to Adekunle as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took the opportunity to address the recurring narrative of him being a gossip.

His attempt to defend his actions and prove that other people were doing the same led to Doyin, who did not mince her words.

She dragged him brutally, calling him a malicious liar saying, "If this boy (Adekunle) tells you it's raining outside, check. He's a liar."

Sheggz and Dotun also weighed in, both guys maintained that they agree with general narrative concerning Adekunle.

The episode ended with Adekunle still trying to defend himself saying, “The narrative that played in the house is still playing outside almost a year after, that I am a liar.”

The drama continues tomorrow, June 27, 2023 on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV.

