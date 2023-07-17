ADVERTISEMENT
7 most controversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT to compile a list of the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever.

From left to right and top to bottom: Cee-C, Tacha, Erica, Kemen, ThinTallTony, TBoss, and Gifty are the most controversial BBNaija housemates ever, according to ChatGPT
Ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023, we asked the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, to compile a list of the seven most controversial housemates ever.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show has featured several controversial housemates who have stirred discussions and debates among viewers.

Here are seven of the most controversial BBNaija housemates:

Cynthia Nwadiora is popularly known as Cee-C [Instagram/CeecOfficial]
Cee-C, whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora, was known for her confrontational and intense personality.

Her behavior and conflicts with other housemates sparked heated debates and polarised opinions among viewers.

Tacha [Instagram/@symply_tacha}
Natacha "Tacha" Akide was a housemate with a strong personality and clashed with fellow contestants.

Her disqualification from the show due to a physical altercation was a highly controversial moment that divided viewers.

Erica Nlewedim [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]
Erica Nlewedim was involved in several controversial incidents during her time on the show.

Her emotional outbursts, conflicts with housemates, and eventual disqualification sparked intense discussions among viewers.

Kemen [Instagram/@kemenfitness]
Ekemini "Kemen" Ekerette was disqualified from the show after being involved in an incident where he touched a female housemate without her consent.

The incident raised important discussions about consent and boundaries.

ThinTallTony [PM Nigeria]
Offiong "ThinTallTony" Edet Anthony generated controversy due to his refusal to disclose his marital status in the house, despite being married.

This led to debates about honesty and trust.

TBoss [Instagram/@officialtboss_]
Tokunbo "TBoss" Idowu stirred controversy with her statements and actions in the house.

Her heated exchanges with fellow housemates and controversies surrounding her perceived arrogance garnered significant attention.

Gifty [BBNaija]
Gifty Brian Ajumobi faced controversy due to her inconsistent statements and perceived lack of authenticity.

Her behavior and attempts to manipulate perceptions of herself within the house led to divided opinions among viewers.

ALSO READ: These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time

It's important to note that these housemates were considered controversial due to their actions, behavior, and the resulting impact on the show.

Public opinion may differ regarding the level of controversy surrounding each housemate, as viewers have varying interpretations of their actions and intentions.

