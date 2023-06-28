ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 3 major highlights from 'BBNaija Reunion'

The drama keeps escalating between the 'Level Up' housemates.

Episode 7 of the 'BBNaija Reunion' is very dramatic [Twitter/BBNaija]

Picking right off from the chaos in the previous episode, tonight’s show shed some light on multiple love triangles in the 'Level Up' house, rumours and more.

If you missed the show, here are the highlights:

Tonight revealed just how complicated things got between the ladies and Giddyfia. Turns out a lot of the female housemates were into him, which did not end well.

Admitting his mistakes, he said he wished he had done things differently with Amaka, Diana, and Rachel.

Chichi shared her reasons for not supporting the GrooPhy ship, claiming that Phyna broke the “girl code” by dating Groovy in the house.

In his usual fashion, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu broke the table by dragging Bella into the conversation. She shared her side of the story, which Chichi denied.

Groovy also reacted to the rumours saying, "I didn't expect that kind of conversation from Amaka."

She discussed the not-so-friendly welcome she received when she got on the show, noting that this made it difficult it was for her to make friends in the house.

The drama continues later today, June 28, 2023 on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family at 10 pm WAT on DSTV and later on Africa Magic Family Channel at 10:30 pm WAT on GOTV. You can also follow the show in real time on Showmax.

Stay tuned for more Pulse highlights.

