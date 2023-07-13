Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has been making headlines since the news broke.

Frodd and his wife are expecting their first child. [Kemifilani]
Frodd and his wife are expecting their first child. [Kemifilani]

Recommended articles

He took to Twitter and Instagram to post a video clip from their baby shower, captioning it, 'Very blessed'.

In the adorable video, he is seen fawning over his very pregnant wife, Chioma, as they enjoy the beautiful fireworks display at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good wishes have overflowed for him and his wife since the news broke on the internet on Wednesday night, July 12, 2023.

Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, was part of the 'Pepper Dem' Big Brother Naija housemates in 2019.

The star recently proposed to Chioma in December of 2022. The news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She posted the video of Frodd proposing to his lover and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union."

Frodd proposed to his girlfriend in December 2022.
Frodd proposed to his girlfriend in December 2022. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The two then tied the knot in a private and intimate traditional setting in February 2023. The event, though lowkey was attended by several celebrities, including Obi Cubana.

Many fans have once again taken to the comment section to commend the couple for successfully keeping their affairs private and announcing their news at their chosen time.

Congratulations!

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

Veteran Onajite Dede dreams of playing a villian

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

There was no song bigger than 'Machala': Carter Efe rants after Headies snub

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

Portable survives dreadful crash in new G-Wagon

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 44th week on Billboard Hot 100

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

Gabrielle Union claps back at trolls who say she is too old for thong bikinis

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

5 major takeaways from the 2023 Headies nominees list

Nollywood veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes away at age 63

Nollywood veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes away at age 63

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

Maguire training 3 times daily with ex-Chelsea star, plans to fight for Man United shirt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Yul Edochie's wife, May, has finally broken her silence on the loss of their son

There is no death as painful as losing one's child - May Yul Edochie

Iyanya says that he has not recovered from the hate he received after his breakup withYvonne Nelson

Iyanya finally breaks silence on Yvonne Nelson's cheating allegations

Keke Palmer's baby daddy is under heat for speaking on his woman's outfit on Twitter. [Darius Jackson Ocampo/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer's baby daddy faces backlash for publicly shaming singer