BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

He took to Twitter and Instagram to post a video clip from their baby shower, captioning it, 'Very blessed'.

In the adorable video, he is seen fawning over his very pregnant wife, Chioma, as they enjoy the beautiful fireworks display at the event.

Good wishes have overflowed for him and his wife since the news broke on the internet on Wednesday night, July 12, 2023.

Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, was part of the 'Pepper Dem' Big Brother Naija housemates in 2019.

The star recently proposed to Chioma in December of 2022. The news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

She posted the video of Frodd proposing to his lover and captioned the video, "Yeeeeeah!" My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma. I'm so proud of you, my smart IBO brother... You have achieved a lot in a short time. I am happy for you. God bless this union."

The two then tied the knot in a private and intimate traditional setting in February 2023. The event, though lowkey was attended by several celebrities, including Obi Cubana.

Many fans have once again taken to the comment section to commend the couple for successfully keeping their affairs private and announcing their news at their chosen time.