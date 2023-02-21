'BBTitans': Khosi rejects Miracle again, talks to him about her boyfriend instead

Miracle has been on Khosi's case since he entered the house in the second week, being a part of Big Brother's first twist to the show.

However, after approaching Khosi for a relationship on Saturday night, he was turned down for the second time.

Khosi's reason was that Miracle was always asking every girl out. "There is a difference between you and Yemi. Yemi might be a flirt, but he knows what he wants. Yemi had other female interests, but I'm his main priority. But you have been going round asking every girl out in this house," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Khosi talks about her boyfriend.

However, after turning down the Nigerian housemate, the duo's friendship continues to blossom, and today they shared a conversation in which Khosi revealed a part of her relationship on the outside.

Recall that during her introduction on the show, Khosi shared that she has a boyfriend on the outside. She admitted that her boyfriend outside the house sees other girls, and she’s okay with it.

She said, "I see on a daily basis what my boyfriend does, he brings women home. I know I’m not the only one in his life. He’s an amazing BF, he deserves that and I’m okay with a man doing his thing. I don’t think we’re gonna get married."