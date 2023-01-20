The new Big Brother Titans' housemate, Miracle OP, has expressed his intentions towards Khosi.
BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out
The new housemates may really be here to shake things up.
In a diary session with Big Brother, Miracle shared that he would love to go on a date with Khosi, but at the same time, he wouldn't like to step on toes.
He also said the decision is a tricky one, as he wouldn't like anyone to take away a woman he's eyeing, but considering the growing issue between Yemi and Khosi, he might have no choice but to step in.
Biggie retorts by asking, "you do not like to step on toes, but you'd like to be part of a love triange?" Miracle replies, explaining that the context is different.
This is coming right after Yemi asks Khosi to be friends with him, letting go of any form of emotional connection, but Khosi declines, saying she cannot be friends with him.
