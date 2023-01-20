ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

Babatunde Lawal

The new housemates may really be here to shake things up.

BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi
BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi

The new Big Brother Titans' housemate, Miracle OP, has expressed his intentions towards Khosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a diary session with Big Brother, Miracle shared that he would love to go on a date with Khosi, but at the same time, he wouldn't like to step on toes.

He also said the decision is a tricky one, as he wouldn't like anyone to take away a woman he's eyeing, but considering the growing issue between Yemi and Khosi, he might have no choice but to step in.

Biggie retorts by asking, "you do not like to step on toes, but you'd like to be part of a love triange?" Miracle replies, explaining that the context is different.

This is coming right after Yemi asks Khosi to be friends with him, letting go of any form of emotional connection, but Khosi declines, saying she cannot be friends with him.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

BBTitans: Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi after Yemi pulls out

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

2023 is the year for female artists, here's why

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

Kel P drops sizzling single 'One More Night'

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

'Nigerian Idol': Auditions for season 8 are officially open

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

BBTitans: Yemi friendzones Khosi days after cosy kiss

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

How Dammy Twitch, Medlin Boss and Tayo Aina are going beyond the extraordinary

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Pawzz, Ajebutter22, Minz, Spinall, others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Joeboy, Pawzz, Ajebutter22, Minz, Spinall, others

Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards announce nominees [See Full Nominees List]

Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards announce nominees [See Full Nominees List]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans: Meet the 20 housemates

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

'The Real Housewives of Abuja'

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

BBTitans: Yemi and Khosi share first kiss in Biggie's house...to no one's surprise