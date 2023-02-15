ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

Inemesit Udodiong

From surprise breakfast, tasks to a beautiful dinner, the housemates had a good time yesterday.

While the rest of the world enjoyed Valentine's Day, the 'Big Brother Titans' housemates settled in a for a cosy day filled with heartwarming moments.

The day kicked off the guys preparing a surprise breakfast feast for the ladies who were brought in wearing blindfolds.

As usual, Miracle added a little drama to keep things interesting by sharing a special message to Khosi that pissed off Yemi.

Next, the housemates were tasked with a Valentine’s Day-related task of ensuring safe delivery of your gifts to a loved one.

“Before we proceed with the rules of the game, it is worthy of mention that you will be playing in your pairs in the order of the numbers you picked earlier from the lucky dip. Oh, and the winning pair will have a whopping cash prize at the end of this game," Biggie said.

The Head of House pair – Thabana – won with a final score of seven points and earned an undisclosed cash prize.

Valentine's Day ended with dinner in the garden filled with good music, amazing food, and tear-jerking speeches as the housemates were instructed to prepare words of affirmation for each other.

Once again, Miracle delivered a speech, this time appreciating Yemi, Khosi, Justin and the rest of the housemates.

The night ended with more rousing speeches, tears and hugs.

