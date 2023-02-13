'BBTitans': Thabang and Nana to head the house in Week 5

The game, which was in three rounds, had the housemates compete, with the Thabana pair winning.

The first round had eight tables, each with a bowl filled with coloured blocks and a table with an empty plate.

The housemate must move the blocks to the empty plate, one block at a time, using the provided chopsticks.

In the second round, each participating housemate was given 25 blocks. They had to throw as many blocks as possible into the fishnet, one block at a time. They must stand behind the line.

In this round, Yelisa and Maya were disqualified from the game after their representatives stepped on the line.

The final round had Juovla and Thabana competing toe-to-toe, but there could be only one winner, and Thabana took home the crown.

The pair will have immunity from the nomination process and enjoy the many goodies Biggie has to offer.