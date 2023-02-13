ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Thabang and Nana to head the house in Week 5

Babatunde Lawal

The Thabana duo are top of the house!

New Head of House
New Head of House

The Big Brother Titans' housemates, Thabang and Nana, have emerged victorious in this week's Head of House games.

The game, which was in three rounds, had the housemates compete, with the Thabana pair winning.

The first round had eight tables, each with a bowl filled with coloured blocks and a table with an empty plate.

The housemate must move the blocks to the empty plate, one block at a time, using the provided chopsticks.

In the second round, each participating housemate was given 25 blocks. They had to throw as many blocks as possible into the fishnet, one block at a time. They must stand behind the line.

In this round, Yelisa and Maya were disqualified from the game after their representatives stepped on the line.

The final round had Juovla and Thabana competing toe-to-toe, but there could be only one winner, and Thabana took home the crown.

The pair will have immunity from the nomination process and enjoy the many goodies Biggie has to offer.

Kaniva and Blaqlenq are the tails of the house for the week.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

