ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

Inemesit Udodiong

The battle for Khosi's heart between with Yemi and Miracle continues.

BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi
BBTitans Miracle expresses feeling towards Khosi

Day 30 kicks off with some drama in the 'Big Brother Titans' house with Miracle sharing a special Valentine's Day message to Khosi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Following a surprise breakfast from the guys to the female housemates, he expressed his feelings with a heartfelt speech with a little shade to Yemi.

In his words, "You are beautiful, amazing, loving. You are kind and I tell you that everyday. Even when our backs are against the wall, I am right next to you. When you rejoice I am right next to you... You’re a great woman, and if other people don’t see that and they don’t treat you like it, it’s quite unfortunate for them...."

This new development comes after Yemi decided to end the love triangle between himself, Khosi and Blue Aiva yesterday.

"Let’s just be cordial for now. It's not like I don’t want to do this, but it’s too much for me right now. It won’t change my feelings towards you," he said.

Prior to this change of heart, Yemi faced a little heat from Ebuka, who shook certain tables on eviction night.

During the eviction show on Sunday, Ebuka asked Yemi why he always sneaks out of bed to kiss Blue Aiva every night, a question which Yemi denied to Khosi's disappointment.

Meanwhile, Khosi appears to be getting closer to Thabang as the two have been spending a lot of time together lately.

At this rate, it looks like the love triangles and situationships are going to be around for a while.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Valentine's Day: OAP Do2dtun pens heartfelt letter to his children

Rexxie drops 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Rexxie drops 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for Love & Chocolate campaign

Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for "Love & Chocolate" campaign

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Actress Iyabo Ojo names Peter Obi as preferred presidential candidate

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

Uncovering the Heart of Valentine's Day: Google Trends shows Nigeria leading the way in search for love in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanaga Jnr

'BBTitans': Big Brother asks Kanaga Jnr to leave the house to treat injured finger

kHOSI AND JENNI O

'BBTitans': 2 housemates break one of Big Brother's greatest rules

BBTitans [BBtitans/DSTV]

'BBTitans': Big Brother tasks housemates to give cookies to their loves and favourite persons

Charles Okafor

5 veteran actors we miss onscreen