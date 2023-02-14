'BBTitans': Miracle shares a special Valentine’s Day message to Khosi

Following a surprise breakfast from the guys to the female housemates, he expressed his feelings with a heartfelt speech with a little shade to Yemi.

In his words, "You are beautiful, amazing, loving. You are kind and I tell you that everyday. Even when our backs are against the wall, I am right next to you. When you rejoice I am right next to you... You’re a great woman, and if other people don’t see that and they don’t treat you like it, it’s quite unfortunate for them...."

This new development comes after Yemi decided to end the love triangle between himself, Khosi and Blue Aiva yesterday.

"Let’s just be cordial for now. It's not like I don’t want to do this, but it’s too much for me right now. It won’t change my feelings towards you," he said.

Prior to this change of heart, Yemi faced a little heat from Ebuka, who shook certain tables on eviction night.

During the eviction show on Sunday, Ebuka asked Yemi why he always sneaks out of bed to kiss Blue Aiva every night, a question which Yemi denied to Khosi's disappointment.

Meanwhile, Khosi appears to be getting closer to Thabang as the two have been spending a lot of time together lately.