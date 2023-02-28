BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

Following the record breaking Head of House challenge, Biggie asked the housemates to nominate two pairs for possible evictions.

The housemates nominated in the following order:

Blaqleng nominated Juivola and Yelisa

Juiovla nominated Blaqleng and Kaniva, then changed it to Blaqleng and Yelisa

Juvone nominated Khosicle and Yelisa

Kaniva nominated Juiovla and Khosicle

Khosicle nominated Juiovla and Kaniva

Royals nominated Juvone and Khosicle

Thabana nominated Kaniva and Yelisa

Yelisa nominated Juiovla and Juvone

Biggie punishes Royals

Since Tsatsii discussed nominations before they took place, with housemates other than her partner, Big Brother reacted by revoking the Heads of House’s veto save privilege.

They also lost their immunity from the nomination process as Biggie included them in the nominated list which left them devastated.

Tsastii felt terrible about letting her partner down and later called a meeting to apologise in tears to her partner, Ebubu, for messing things up for them.

Here are this week's nominees:

Juiovla

Juvone

Kaniva

Khosicle

Yelisa

Royals

Pulse Nigeria