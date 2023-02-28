ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week

Inemesit Udodiong

Every nomination night comes with its own dose of drama and last night was no different.

Biggie has punished the Heads of House by putting them up for eviction [DSTV]
Week 7 of the ongoing 'Big Brother Titans' show is off to a rough start since almost everyone is up for evictions.

Following the record breaking Head of House challenge, Biggie asked the housemates to nominate two pairs for possible evictions.

  • Blaqleng nominated Juivola and Yelisa
  • Juiovla nominated Blaqleng and Kaniva, then changed it to Blaqleng and Yelisa 
  • Juvone nominated Khosicle and Yelisa
  • Kaniva nominated Juiovla and Khosicle 
  • Khosicle nominated Juiovla and Kaniva
  • Royals nominated Juvone and Khosicle
  • Thabana nominated Kaniva and Yelisa
  • Yelisa nominated Juiovla and Juvone

Since Tsatsii discussed nominations before they took place, with housemates other than her partner, Big Brother reacted by revoking the Heads of House’s veto save privilege.

They also lost their immunity from the nomination process as Biggie included them in the nominated list which left them devastated.

Tsastii felt terrible about letting her partner down and later called a meeting to apologise in tears to her partner, Ebubu, for messing things up for them.

Here are this week's nominees:

  • Juiovla
  • Juvone
  • Kaniva
  • Khosicle
  • Yelisa
  • Royals
This week's nominated housemates [BigBroAfrica]
With six pairs up for possible eviction, only Thabang and Nana (Thabana) and Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng) are safe this week.

