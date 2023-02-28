Week 7 of the ongoing 'Big Brother Titans' show is off to a rough start since almost everyone is up for evictions.
BBTitans: 12 housemates are up for eviction this week
Every nomination night comes with its own dose of drama and last night was no different.
Following the record breaking Head of House challenge, Biggie asked the housemates to nominate two pairs for possible evictions.
The housemates nominated in the following order:
- Blaqleng nominated Juivola and Yelisa
- Juiovla nominated Blaqleng and Kaniva, then changed it to Blaqleng and Yelisa
- Juvone nominated Khosicle and Yelisa
- Kaniva nominated Juiovla and Khosicle
- Khosicle nominated Juiovla and Kaniva
- Royals nominated Juvone and Khosicle
- Thabana nominated Kaniva and Yelisa
- Yelisa nominated Juiovla and Juvone
Biggie punishes Royals
Since Tsatsii discussed nominations before they took place, with housemates other than her partner, Big Brother reacted by revoking the Heads of House’s veto save privilege.
They also lost their immunity from the nomination process as Biggie included them in the nominated list which left them devastated.
Tsastii felt terrible about letting her partner down and later called a meeting to apologise in tears to her partner, Ebubu, for messing things up for them.
Here are this week's nominees:
- Juiovla
- Juvone
- Kaniva
- Khosicle
- Yelisa
- Royals
With six pairs up for possible eviction, only Thabang and Nana (Thabana) and Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng) are safe this week.
