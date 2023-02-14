ADVERTISEMENT
'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

Babatunde Lawal

We know every eviction nomination comes with drama, but nobody saw this coming.

'BBTitan' Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations [DSTV]

Big Brother housemates Nana and Olivia have verbally attacked each other because of the eviction nomination from last night.

After the Head of House games last night, the eviction nomination process commenced, and housemates nominated the pairs they'd like to put up for possible eviction.

After the nominations, Kaniva, Blaqleng, Khosicle, Juvone, Maya, and Yelisa were up for nominations, but things took a turn when HoH saved Justin and Yvonne and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia.

After the nominations process, Nana, who is part of the Head of House pair, got into a fight with Olivia, who clearly wasn't okay with being nominated, especially by substitution.

Olivia stated that being nominated by Nana was unfair and that Nana was just "kissing asses" by saving Juvone.

Nana wasn't having it; she responded by stating that it wasn't easy as she had a lot of people to consider.

Thankfully, other housemates were around to prevent the duo from getting physical with each other.

It ended with cusses and major verbal attacks.

Babatunde Lawal

