'BBTitans': Nana and Olivia fight over eviction nominations

After the nominations, Kaniva, Blaqleng, Khosicle, Juvone, Maya, and Yelisa were up for nominations, but things took a turn when HoH saved Justin and Yvonne and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia.

After the nominations process, Nana, who is part of the Head of House pair, got into a fight with Olivia, who clearly wasn't okay with being nominated, especially by substitution.

Olivia stated that being nominated by Nana was unfair and that Nana was just "kissing asses" by saving Juvone.

Nana wasn't having it; she responded by stating that it wasn't easy as she had a lot of people to consider.

Thankfully, other housemates were around to prevent the duo from getting physical with each other.